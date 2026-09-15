Pathirage's '90m' javelins broken on return from World Athletics Ultimate C'ship

While he might say that he might move on from it, that may not be easy. Those javelins hold sentimental value, for he has hauled it for glory. On his social media, he posted photos of those javelins with a caption saying, "Thank you Turkish Airlines. Bad luck."



After enjoying a good run of form, he enters the Asian Games as the favourite to win gold. With double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra forced out due to injury and Pakistan's reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem struggling for form, the road looks clear for him.

Hours after his instagram pictures went viral on the internet, the Sri Lankan government has reportedly promised to provide new sets of javelin at their expense.

"The government will take up this matter with the airline and take appropriate legal action," the Sri Lankan ministry of youth affairs and sports said in a statement.