People are not ready to accept anything lesser than gold: Humpy

BENGALURU: AT the 2024 chess Olympiad, the women's team wiped the floor as they returned with team gold as well as top individual honours on the third and fourth boards (Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal). While there's no D Harika this time around — she lent a sense of solidity on the top board — her place will likely be taken by the seasoned Koneru Humpy.



But India's big performances could well come from the lower boards thanks to the presence of R Vaishali, now the contender to Ju Wenjun's world crown. Deshmukh, the reigning World Cup winner, will also be a formidable presence as both of these players are known for being aggressive players. Last time out, Agrawal's crushing performance from board 4 (7.5 out of nine) meant she was a banker to bring home a win in almost all matches.



Because the players have clearly been on an upward trajectory ever since, it's why there's heightened expectations. Humpy, when speaking to this daily, said 'the expectation is gold'. "I think people are not ready to accept anything less than gold," the 39-year-old GM said. "I understand that but I don't want to think about it at the start of the tournament. I want to focus on the games and just start well." Does that put more pressure — the 'expectations' — on the top seeds?



Team captain, Swayams Mishra, said they haven't thought about it on those lines. "What happened last time doesn't really matter to us," Mishra told this daily. "This is a new year, the start of a fresh tournament. But, yes, it provides us more motivation to win again."



They will be challenged by usual contenders but one thing which will count in India's favour is that China aren't sending their strongest batch of players. All of their top three players — incidentally the top three rated women's players currently — Hou Yifan, Wenjun and Lei Tingjie — have decided to skip the event. "China, despite not fielding their strongest team, will be formidable opponents," Mishra said. "On Paper, Georgia (seeded second) will be a powerful team, they are quite dangerous."

