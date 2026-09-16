Espi saves Real Madrid with late winner at Elche

ELCHE: Real Madrid substitute Carlos Espi snatched his team a last-gasp 3-2 win at Elche on Tuesday to pull them level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

The striker, who already saved his team at Espanyol in their opening game with a late strike, tucked home at the back post in the 91st minute after Madrid threw away a two-goal lead.

Espi, who Madrid signed this summer from Levante, has not started a game for the club but both of his goals have been vital for Jose Mourinho's side.

Madrid have five wins from six matches, level on points with champions Barca, who host Racing Santander on Wednesday.

"(Espi) comes on with great motivation, (but) he has in front of him a player who is not a normal player," said Mourinho of Kylian Mbappe, who also scored for Madrid.

"Playing with the two of them is not easy... with the changes I made late on I risked everything, because a draw was not enough."

Mourinho was unhappy with his team not extending their 2-0 lead and allowing Elche, now bottom of La Liga, to fight back.

"There are games which seem to be over... which we're not killing off, and after not killing them off they go from easy to being out of control," added the veteran coach.

Mourinho rested Jude Bellingham for the first time this season, bringing Arda Guler into the team in his place.