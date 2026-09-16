Spurs in 'tough moment' after League Cup exit as De Zerbi says sorry

LIVERPOOL: Roberto De Zerbi admitted Tottenham are in a "tough moment" as he apologised for their League Cup exit in a dismal 3-1 defeat against Liverpool on Tuesday.

After a woeful start to the Premier League season, Tottenham's hopes of a morale-boosting cup run came to a dispiriting end at rain-lashed Anfield.

They were swatted aside by Liverpool, with Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai scoring for the Reds.

Conor Gallagher's reply, which came with Tottenham trailing 2-0, was their first goal against top-flight opponents this term.

De Zerbi's fourth-bottom team are without a win in their first four league matches, losing twice and drawing twice.

De Zerbi claimed Tottenham have been unlucky this season.

"We have to shoot more times, we have to shoot better, but we are sorry for the result, disappointed, frustrated for the result," he said.

"I think, unfair, but we have to accept and to be stronger than this unlucky moment.

"I'm honest with myself and I'm honest with you. I think in these five, six games, we have been for sure not lucky with Newcastle, with Everton, even with Nottingham and tonight as well."

Tottenham's only win this season has come in the League Cup against second-tier Charlton.

After successive 17th place finishes -- including avoiding relegation on the final day of last season -- the north London club spent over £300 million ($404 million) on 10 new signings since the end of last term.

Making eight changes from last weekend's draw with Everton was a gamble that backfired for De Zerbi as his side were beaten by an under-strength Liverpool line-up.

But former Marseille boss De Zerbi, whose appointment late last season saved Tottenham from relegation, is convinced they are still on the right path.

"We have to understand if we are in the right way or not," he said.

"I think watching the game, the last three games, four games, maybe until minute 60 with Newcastle, I think we are in the right way.

"I believe in my players, I have a big confidence, a big opinion of my players, and when we arrive to find the click, to win a game.

"I think we enjoy with these players, because the qualities of the players are incredible."

Accepting the blame for Tottenham's woeful start to the season, De Zerbi vowed they will bounce back at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

"I'm sorry, and it's my responsibility. Because maybe in the middle of the first half we didn't recognise the clear situation man-to-man," he said.

"It's a tough moment, but we have to be stronger to prepare our best for the next game with Villa and to find this click."