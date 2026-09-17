Asian Games 2026: Anahat capable of shocks but strategy needs to be right: India's foreign coach Willstrop

On areas Anahat can improve

In both the losses to World No 5 Sivasangari Subramaniam and World No 9 Tinne Gilis, the game slightly ran away from her in a general sense. You've got to remember they are highly seasoned competitors. Anahat has barely played any platinum events. We've learned a few things from the losses. Anahat was not extending around the back enough against Siva. So there's one or two little things we can work on there. In Qatar, her defeat to Gillis was more to do with experience. The fact that she's played those matches will help. Because it looked like those two phases of play, she just didn't quite have the answers. But sometimes that does happen.

On India’s chances

There are chances for this to go very well and gold medals in the singles, in the team, and possibly in the doubles. And there are chances that it might not go so well because the other countries are strong. But this is a sport. All I can do and all we can do is get these players prepared as best we can. If they can play every single moment, they're going to be in there with a real shout of getting golds and medals, even golds, but medals. But it could go either way. Pakistan might have a fight, you know. Malaysia has got a great team. They could just hit the button. But our players are in good shape. They're not coming in light, which is a good thing. So hopefully, they've done all they can do.