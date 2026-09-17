Barcelona hit seven in Racing Santander rout

BARCELONA: Raphinha scored a hat-trick as Barcelona ripped Racing Santander to shreds in a spectacular 7-2 triumph in La Liga on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick's league leaders preserved their 100 percent record with a thumping victory over their promoted opponents, moving three points clear of Real Madrid.

Joao Cancelo, Gabriel Jesus and Lamine Yamal also scored for the unstoppable Catalan giants, who have netted 33 goals in seven games across all competitions.

"It's always important to think you need to improve in some way," Raphinha told DAZN.

"So I'll never tell you I'm at my best level, because... I always try to improve as much as I can, and give more to the team than I am given.

"I'm happy for the goals, for the win, but we have to keep improving, not just individually but as a team too."

With lightning flashing above Camp Nou, Barca started at rapid pace and took the lead with a thunderbolt from Cancelo.

The defender crashed a shot in off the crossbar from long range in the eighth minute to get Flick's side up and running.

Dani Olmo twice came close before Raphinha won and converted a penalty for Barca's second.

The Brazilian was clumsily brought down by Pedro Felipe and thrashed the spot-kick into the bottom right corner.

Racing Santander pulled one back when Maguette Gueye barged his way through and produced a neat finish to beat Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

However it proved only brief respite for the visitors, with Cancelo provoking the third with another long-range effort which deflected in off Asier Villalibre.

Raphinha, thriving playing as Barca's centre-forward, bagged Barca's fourth after he was played in on goal by Olmo.

Teenage star Yamal should have added a fifth after the electric Karim Adeyemi was brought down in the box, but Julen Agirrezabala saved his penalty.