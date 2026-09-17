Manchester United misery mounts after League Cup collapse against Brighton

LONDON: Manchester United's problems mounted as they crashed out of the League Cup after blowing a two-goal lead in a stunning 3-2 defeat against Brighton on Wednesday.

Michael Carrick's side slumped to their second successive home defeat following a wretched collapse in the third round at Old Trafford.

United led through goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount inside just 10 minutes.

But Charalampos Kostoulas sparked Brighton's revival and Pascal Gross equalised before Maxim De Cuyper grabbed the winner to leave Carrick shell-shocked as his team were booed off.

It was another brutal blow for United after their controversial 1-0 home defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.

The referees' governing body admitted that VAR officials were wrong to allow City striker Erling Haaland's winner, which left United with only one win from their first four Premier League matches.

Having led United to third place last season in his spell as interim boss, Carrick was expected to oversee a title challenge this term after being appointed on a permanent basis.

But United have already lost three times in six games in all competitions, putting Carrick under pressure to turn the tide at Fulham in the top-flight on Sunday.