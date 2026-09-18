Asian Games 2026: Delay in Welcome Ceremony but all is well for India for now

Just like the start to the Games that was overshadowed by logistical issues, the Welcome Ceremony too had its share of unwanted delay – almost an hour. The reasons were not explained well by the organizers but there was ‘trouble’ when ushered-in teams were asked to leave the venue, wait for about an hour before making their way back and wait in the holding area.

The cluster of teams bunched together would have been jaw-dropping, especially with the politically-charged atmosphere in their respective countries. The Palestine team had their scarves on with the entire map of the region etched on them. The North Korean team made a quiet entry. Then, there was Chinese Taipei, Yemen and East Timor. Among them was India. Though the Asian Games is all about sports, it is difficult to name the countries in geo-political isolation.

Though chef de mission Sahdev Yadav was present in the first part of the march for Welcome Ceremony, he missed the final one because of other engagements. Yet, he found time to clarify quite a few issues that plagued Indian athletes. His explanation seemed logical and also confirmed what had been reported by this daily first – lack of adequate accommodation and perils of long commuting between hotels and venues.

“There have been issues initially but we have solved them,” Sahdev said during a brief interaction. He confirmed that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had sent their invoice and requirements to the organizing committee but they had reduced the numbers. “We had sent our quota but they felt we had more athletes and officials than their quota,” he said. But there is no need to panic at all is what he said. “We have booked hotels and all the players have been accommodated.”