By the numbers: A look at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan

NAGOYA, Japan: The Asian Games open Saturday in Nagoya, Japan, and are often identified as the second most important multisports event after the Summer Olympic Games.

They date from the first edition in 1951 in New Delhi, India, and were last held in 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Those games were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous games were in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and this is Japan's third time as the host.

Here's a by-the numbers look at the Asian Games that run from Saturday through Oct. 4.

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A lone Italian cruise ship, the Costa Serena, will function as a floating athletes villages with accommodation for up to 5,000 athletes and officials. Athletes will also be housed in hotels and in converted containers. The games will not offer a formal athletes village as organizers hope to save money after billions were spent on the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021 after a year's delay because of COVID-19.

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Nagoya is Japan's third largest metropolitan area behind Tokyo and Osaka. It's an industrial city located in central Japan on the Pacific coast with a metro population of about 9.5 million.

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This is the number sports to be contested. Some are familiar Olympic disciplines. Others can be found only in the Asian Games. They include the team sports of kabaddi and sepaktakraw and martial arts like jiujitsu and a style of wrestling called kurash. Sports like teqball, padel and mixed marital arts have also been added.

Of course, there are old standbys like track and field, swimming and soccer.

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This is the number of countries and regions participating. North Korea is sending about 100 athletes. That's down from almost 200 in China three years ago. North Korea did not go to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics.

The list runs from Afghanistan to Yemen. In addition, an Olympic Council of Asia refugee team is entered.