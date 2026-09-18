Manu Bhaker, Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India's flag-bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on Friday named India's flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony, scheduled to be held here on Saturday.

"Manu Bhaker will be one of the flag-bearers," India's chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav said.

Later, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed that Toor will be the second flag-bearer.

Bhaker made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Toor has finished with gold medals in the past two editions of the Asian Games.

(With inputs from PTI)