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Manu Bhaker, Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India's flag-bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony

Bhaker made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor (L) & Manu Bhaker.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor (L) & Manu Bhaker.(File photos | PTI)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
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Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on Friday named India's flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony, scheduled to be held here on Saturday.

"Manu Bhaker will be one of the flag-bearers," India's chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav said.

Later, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed that Toor will be the second flag-bearer.

Bhaker made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Toor has finished with gold medals in the past two editions of the Asian Games.

(With inputs from PTI)

Manu Bhaker
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Asian Games 2026

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