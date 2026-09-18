Multiple countries, including India, face delay in flag hoisting ceremony at Asian Games

The traditional flag hoisting ceremony at the Asian Games was delayed and later disrupted on Friday due to unspecified “trouble”, leaving India and several other participating countries awaiting clarity from organisers amid criticism over the event’s logistical chaos.

India's four deputy chef-de-missions A Sharath Kamal, Lijo David Thottan, Alaknanda Ashok and Anjali Bhagwat were present for the ceremony at Garden Pier which is located close to the container-style lodging for the athletes.

"We are sorry for the delay. There is some trouble with a team. We will try to restore in another 15 minutes," read a statement from the local organisers.

The ceremony, involving five teams -- Yemen, North Korea, Palestine, India and Timor-Leste -- initially started after a 20-minute delay but was abruptly halted with the organisers offering nothing specific in explanation.

Sharath and Bhagwat had begun making their way to the ceremony dais but they had to head back to the waiting area after the local organisers announced a delay.

Flag hoisting ceremonies are the official welcome events for the travelling contingents at multi-sport events and are held a day before the official Games opening.

Friday's disruption adds to the organisational chaos in the mega-event where athletes have complained about delayed and cramped lodging facilities.

The organisers have made accommodation arrangements at container-style huts, a docked cruise ship and hotels instead of building a traditional Games village to cut costs.

(With inputs from PTI)