NAGOYA: THE Renjishi dance is close to Nagoya's heart. It is a version of the lion dance, with artistes performing while wearing ornate dresses and flowing white or red wigs. It's why this image creates an uncanny resemblance to the Senggey Garsham. A prominent art form thousands of miles away in India: Ladakh, to be precise.

But the mythical lions are different — in Ladakh, it is the Himalayan snow lion. In Chubu Province, though, it is shishi, an Asian lion dog. After all, Japan's religion is a mix of Buddhsm, Confucianism, and their age-old Shintoism. Nagoya has grown into the country's third-largest city with vibrant culture and trade. Buddhism entered the country from mainland China and merged with the existing beliefs and traditions.

The theme of the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya centred around their rich cultural heritage and religion too - the guardian deity of Nagoya.

Nippon— Japan. As soon as the announcer hollered on the PA system, the whole stadium erupted. If the claps were sounding feeble in the warm evening air, it rose to a crescendo as the host nation walked into the stadium. Opening Ceremonies are usually a reflection of the hosting nation and the city's vibrant culture and tradition. There is no sport involved except the athletes who walk out as part of the customary march past; it was no different at the Paloma Mizoho Sports Park. The Nagoya Stadium was renovated for the Games and was renamed after the gas appliance giants Paloma.

Japan's biggest and most famous composers, musicians and singers congregated to give the ceremony that novel and unique touch. Geisha, anime, Chubu's famous dances, myths and Toyota - the city's most famous automobile brand were all visible.

On Saturday, as the evening settled down, the stage was set for this edition's Opening Ceremony. The precursor to the Games was not ideal. Aichi-Nagoya and its organising committee would be hoping that the focus would shift to athletes, heroic tales and epic stories once the Games begin properly on Sunday.