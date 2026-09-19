NAGOYA: THE Renjishi dance is close to Nagoya's heart. It is a version of the lion dance, with artistes performing while wearing ornate dresses and flowing white or red wigs. It's why this image creates an uncanny resemblance to the Senggey Garsham. A prominent art form thousands of miles away in India: Ladakh, to be precise.
But the mythical lions are different — in Ladakh, it is the Himalayan snow lion. In Chubu Province, though, it is shishi, an Asian lion dog. After all, Japan's religion is a mix of Buddhsm, Confucianism, and their age-old Shintoism. Nagoya has grown into the country's third-largest city with vibrant culture and trade. Buddhism entered the country from mainland China and merged with the existing beliefs and traditions.
The theme of the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya centred around their rich cultural heritage and religion too - the guardian deity of Nagoya.
Nippon— Japan. As soon as the announcer hollered on the PA system, the whole stadium erupted. If the claps were sounding feeble in the warm evening air, it rose to a crescendo as the host nation walked into the stadium. Opening Ceremonies are usually a reflection of the hosting nation and the city's vibrant culture and tradition. There is no sport involved except the athletes who walk out as part of the customary march past; it was no different at the Paloma Mizoho Sports Park. The Nagoya Stadium was renovated for the Games and was renamed after the gas appliance giants Paloma.
Japan's biggest and most famous composers, musicians and singers congregated to give the ceremony that novel and unique touch. Geisha, anime, Chubu's famous dances, myths and Toyota - the city's most famous automobile brand were all visible.
On Saturday, as the evening settled down, the stage was set for this edition's Opening Ceremony. The precursor to the Games was not ideal. Aichi-Nagoya and its organising committee would be hoping that the focus would shift to athletes, heroic tales and epic stories once the Games begin properly on Sunday.
Toor replaced
If it was about music, songs and celebration in the middle, one person who missed out was Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the decorated shot-putter. He was initially pencilled in to be the country's male flagbearer in the Opening Ceremony. But because his ceremonial kit did not reach the city on time, he had to miss it. Because of his shot-put throwing build, no other dress could have fit him. Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat was named in his place. The Games was declared open by the Japanese Emperor Nurihito.
The reason for not having his ceremonial kit also seemed ludicrous. The athlete apparently forgot the kit back home. If officials accompanying the Indian team are to be believed, all athletes received their kits through federations and Toor was among them. And he did not get the kit with him to Nagoya. If sources are to be believed, a lot of other players too did not get their kit. Some of the playing kits are seemingly lying with federations back home.
Sehrawat was chosen after much deliberation. Other players, including top badminton players, were discussed too, but the officials decided on Sehrawat because of the sport and the gold the team has won.
It is not always that one sees the stadium not full during ceremonies like this. The upper tiers of certain sections of the Misohu stadium seemed unoccupied.
Politics and sports seem to be inseparable. Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani too called out the political infiltration into the Games and said that politics has no place in sports during his address on Sunday. His message was clear - politics should stay out of sports.
Honohon mascot box
The Honohon mascot too is replete with history and myth. It is based on the mythical creature that guards the Nagoya city and is part of one of the oldest castles in the city. Passionate feelings of the athletes turned into a flame and fused with Shashihoko, the guardian deity of Aichi-Nagoya. The name comes from honho which means flame.