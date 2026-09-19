Asian Games hockey: India men eye fresh start after WC disappointment, women look to carry momentum

KAKAMIGAHARA: The Indian men's hockey team will aim to recover from a recent slump while the women will look to build on the significant gains made in the recent World Cup when the hockey competition of the Asian Games begins here on Sunday.

There is plenty at stake for both the Indian teams as a gold in the Asian Games will secure their direct tickets to Los Angeles.

Four-time champions the Indian men will have to lift their morale after finishing a lowly eighth in the recent FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Reigning two-time Olympic bronze medallist India are placed in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia, while Pool B consists of Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Oman, Uzbekistan and Thailand.

India will open their campaign against Indonesia, a match which they are expected to win handsomely.

Being the highest ranked team in the competition at eighth, the Indian men are overwhelming favourites for the gold but to achieve that they will have to iron out the flaws which put paid to their World Cup hopes.

Since 2016, India has not lost to Pakistan in any competition, winning 14 of the last 16 meetings, including a 10-2 rout at the Hangzhou Asian Games and a 5-3 victory over their old rivals at this year's World Cup.

The record against Japan (86 wins from 97 meetings) and Malaysia (89 from 127) also tells a story of historical dominance.