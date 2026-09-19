Harpreet reaches Round 2 of 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship

NEW DELHI: Harpreet registered a comfortable straight-frame victory over Ripudaman to secure a place in the second round of the 49th Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship, held at the SKHEL Academy in Kirti Nagar (West Zone). Harpreet dominated the fixture from the start, closing out the match with frame scores of 60-8, 61-37, and 53-39.

In other primary fixtures of the tournament, Sharad Kumar defeated Sumeet Singh 3-1 while Mohit Antil edged past Pramod in a tight 3-2 contest.

No entry fees in women's category

Alongside the match results, Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association (DBSA) secretary Ravi K Tandon and president Vijay Goel announced that all entry fees for female players in the upcoming Delhi State Championship have been waived in an effort to promote cue sports among women and encourage higher participation across the region.

Earlier, the DBSA decided to change the format of the event. In the new format, Delhi has been divided in four zones and top four players from each zone will qualify for the main competition of 16 players, which will decide the Delhi state champion. The main competition will be played at Megapool Snooker Academy, Dwarka.