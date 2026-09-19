Harry Kane becomes fastest to reach 100 Bundesliga goals as Bayern thrash Union Berlin 7-0

MUNICH: Bayern Munich star Harry Kane scored twice on a historic night, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 goals in the Bundesliga as his team thrashed Union Berlin 7-0 on Friday.

In England, Chelsea was handed a 3-0 drubbing by London rival Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho all scored in the second half as Brentford climbed to third in the Premier League with nine points from five games. Co-leaders Arsenal and Manchester City are three points ahead and play on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

"Disappointed with the second half, disappointed with the result," Chelsea manager Alonso said. "This is not how to compete in the Premier League. We were punished. At the moment we are not being consistent enough to compete during the whole game, 45 minutes is not enough, you need to compete for the whole game."

England striker Kane, 33, achieved his milestone by converting a 39th-minute penalty to extend Bayern's lead to 3–0 before halftime. Jamal Musiala had opened the scoring in the 18th, while Michael Olise added another in the 43rd.