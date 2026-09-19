Parth Jindal elected as new TN Judo chief

CHENNAI: Founder of JSW sports Parth Jindal was voted as the president of Tamil Nadu Judo Association (TNJA) for the 2026-2029 tenure at The Residency Towers here on Saturday.

The election process was conducted under the supervision of Advocate Elephant Rajendran, Election Officer, with the presence and supervision of Hon’ble Justice Mr. Govindarajan, High Court-appointed Observer, and Latha, Observer representing the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association (TNOA).

Jindal recieved 37 out of the 44 total votes from district representatives

Following the completion of the election process, the following office-bearers and Executive Committee members were elected for the term 2026–2029.