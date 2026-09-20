Asian Games 2026: Elavenil's individual silver makes it two medals for shooting on opening day



Sunday too was one of those days where all shooters had to be in their best form to ensure India a medal. Maskar was the pick of the three, finishing third in the two relays behind China’s Wang Zifei and Korea’s Ban Hyojin. Maskar had some immaculate rounds with shots of 10.9s to return with an impressive 634.1 points. As was expected, China's Zifei topped the charts with an Asian Games record of 636.8. Elavenil, who competed in the second relay, had a score of 633.5 and helped India (1898) seal the second position ahead of hosts Japan (1897.1). China, on the other hand, secured gold with a World Record team score of 1904.2 points.



Sonam, who has been in stellar form this season, started off well and until the end and maintained her bearing for third place. Vidarsa’s 630.4 was not good enough for a final spot but she helped India to the medal.



In the individual final, Elavenil made a strong start and led for large parts. As is expected at this level, it was a tense affair and the shooters were under intense pressure. Maskar survived two eliminations but could not avoid the third one and was forced to settle for the sixth spot. Even World No 1 Zifei strayed and could only do one better - finishing fifth. Elavenil, meanwhile, continued to get the high scores and stay ahead. But just when it seemed like gold was in sight for her, local shooter Hinata Taichi of Japan raised her level to pip the Indian for the top prize. Elavenil finished with an impressive 252.4 while Hinata had 253, which was a Games Record mark.