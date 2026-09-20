F4 Indian Championship: Sambudla claims two wins as Kyriakou retains lead

COIMBATORE: BOLLYWOOD actor John Abraham-owned Goa Aces JA Racing secured two victories in round 2 of F4 Indian Championship at Kari Motor Speedway (KMS) on Sunday. Hyderabad Blackbirds Bhuvan Bonu won the other race in a three-race weekend. The weekend also marked an important milestone for the championship, with Race 2 becoming the 50th F4 race since the championship’s inception.

Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru’s Aris Kyriakou retained the championship lead after securing three podium finishes across the weekend, while Sambudla’s two victories moved him closer to the

In the first race, Sambudla led from pole to flag to claim his second Indian F4 win of 2026. Aris Kyriakou finished second, while Speed Demons Delhi’s Ntiyiso Mabunda secured his first podium of the season in third.

In race two, Bonu claimed victory from the reverse-grid pole. The race saw contact at Turn 1 between Kolkata Royal Tigers’ Aaron Mehta and Sambudla, with Sambudla retiring after going into the gravel with broken steering. Mahlori Mabunda finished second on the road but received a five-place penalty, dropping him to seventh.