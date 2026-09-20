It was about giving my absolute best & I knew that I could do it: Woman of hour Elavenil

NAGOYA: She broke from the multiple interview sessions when her phone rang. She was excited and ran towards the bag that was lying on the side of the road. After a lot of thank yous and a brief conversation with her family back home, she came back to the waiting media to finish her interviews. It was getting dark and Elavenil Valarivan did not want to keep anyone waiting.

The sky broke into a million hues of red and there was a slight drizzle. The light rain was clearing and on the eastern side of the sky a full rainbow was pasted on the horizon — just like a stroke of a painter's brush. The setting was perfect just like Elavenil’s first shot in the final — 10.9. She was transported into her own la la land where nothing could go wrong. The first shot and a series of high 10s took her into the lead, which she maintained until the final four shots. She won silver in 10m women’s air rifle but it could have been gold if not for the final four shots. Japan’s Taichi Hinata, who was trailing until the final three shots, won gold. This was Elavenil’s second medal of the day. Earlier, she, along with Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K Vinod, had returned with a combined tally of 1898 in the qualification stage to claim the silver medal.

Anyone following Elavenil knows how much the Asian Games medal meant to her. She has been winning countless international medals but the two eluding were the big ones — the Olympics and the Asian Games. On Sunday, just before the second relay in the qualification round she sat on her red suitcase with a vacant gaze. She had her earpods — which she calls her soulmates — on and was quietly waiting for her turn. Ready to test the process she has gone through in her career.

She has been consistent in the last one and half years. Paris Games was a painful heartbreak and she needed to find her bearings to get back. She admitted as much. "It was my first Games eight years ago and I have been consistent for over the last one and a half years," she said. "For me, it was more about giving my absolute best and I knew that I could do it, it was trusting myself to a level where I would say that everything would be fine, whatever comes to me. If I am doing my absolute best, there's no thinking beyond that."