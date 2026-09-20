Lautaro Martinez brace saves Inter in Serie A top-two clash with Roma

ROME: Lautaro Martinez rode to Inter Milan's rescue on Saturday as the Serie A champions fought back from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw at Roma.

With both sides holding perfect records heading into the top-two clash in the capital, it was an early season glimpse of what may well be the Scudetto race this term.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma have arguably been the most impressive team in Italy so far this season, with Donyell Malen's free-scoring form and a miserly defence giving them four wins from four.

Manu Kone's double had given Roma a 2-0 lead at half-time but for the second time in a week Cristian Chivu's side, inspired by Martinez's brace, showed mettle as the champions fought back from such a deficit.

"There is a lot of positivity in this side, both teams could've won it," Gasperini told DAZN.

"I think we played on level terms... This match must give us confidence going forward."

Following the announcement earlier in the day of the death of Sandro Mazzola at the age of 83, both sides paid hommage to the former Inter Milan and Italy playmaker prior to kick-off, with the Nerazzurri also sporting black armbands.