Raphinha treble fires perfect Barca to win at Sevilla

SEVILLE: Raphinha scored a superb hat-trick to earn Barcelona a 3-1 win at Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga and preserve their 100 percent record.

Hansi Flick's side moved six points clear of Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid, who visit Atletico Madrid in a derby clash on Sunday.

The Spanish champions were given the biggest test of their season to date but overcame Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan thanks to Raphinha's treble.

The Brazil international has started the season in sensational form, playing out of position as a central striker.

La Liga's top goalscorer, Raphinha reached 12 goals in seven league appearances with a second consecutive hat-trick, and scored twice more in the Champions League.

"We know the quality of Raphinha and we're very happy about him, he gives us a lot," Flick told reporters.

"Today the team gives him the last pass and he made it happen for us, so it's good.

"After these numbers in these eight games, he's very happy to play as a number nine."