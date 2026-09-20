Suchika Tariyal: From eve-teasing victim to Asian Games medallist

NAGOYA: At 12, an incident of eve-teasing left Suchika Tariyal with a simple thought: 'I wanted to learn how to fight'.

Twenty-four years later, that decision has taken the 36-year-old from judo mats in Haryana to the Asian Games podium, where she assured India of its first medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games by beating Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 to enter the semifinals of the women's Traditional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) 60kg event here on Sunday.

The semifinals at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre here on Monday will give Tariyal a chance to turn her assured bronze into a gold.

A place in the last four guarantees a medal, with both losing semifinalists receiving bronze.

"It's great to have assured one medal for the country. It's time for me to give that fight for a gold medal tomorrow," Tariyal said after her victory.

The Women's Traditional MMA 60kg combines striking, takedowns, grappling and ground fighting, with athletes competing in the under-60kg category.

The winner is decided by points, submission or stoppage, and reaching the semifinals guarantees a medal, with both losing semifinalists receiving bronze.