Asian Games 2026 kabaddi: Indian men's team open campaign with 49–24 victory over hosts Japan

NAGOYA: India began the defence of their men's kabaddi title at the 2026 Asian Games with a commanding 49–24 win over hosts Japan in their opening Group A fixture at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Monday.

Under captain Sunil Kumar, India asserted authority from the opening whistle, with Ashu Malik's three-point Super Raid setting the tone early. He was ably supported by star raiders Arjun Deshwal, Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab as the Indian team mounted the pressure.

The Indians kept the Japanese raiding unit in check throughout the first half, inflicting three All-Outs for six points in addition to racking up 24 out points of their own.

Japan struggled to generate any sustained momentum against India's defensive combinations, managing just five touch points and leaning on four bonus points to stay on the scoreboard. By the break, India held an unassailable 22-point lead at 31-9.