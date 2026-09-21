Karan Yadav appointed Indian Super League CEO

MUMBAI: The Indian Super League (ISL) appointed Karan Yadav as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as it operates under a new club-led model.

Yadav has most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at JSW Sports, where he led a Rs 300-plus crore P&L across sports franchises, talent management and brand consulting.

As CEO, Yadav will lead the League Office and the strategic, commercial and organisational direction of the ISL, working closely with the League's clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

His mandate will include shaping the League's overall strategy and commercial direction, strengthening relationships with clubs, broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders, while building a high-performing League Office that supports the long-term growth and sustainability of the competition.

The model also creates greater opportunity for alignment between the League Office and clubs across commercial strategy, partnerships, broadcast, fan engagement and the development of the competition.

Yadav will lead this effort while working with the clubs to build a cohesive League strategy and strengthen the ISL's position within the wider Indian football ecosystem "The ISL is entering an important new chapter, and I am excited by the opportunity to help shape what comes next.

The club-led model gives us a strong foundation to work with the clubs and the Managing Committee of ISL, with a shared ambition for the League and for Indian football," Yadav was quoted as saying in a press release.

"Our focus will be on building a strong and effective League Office, strengthening the League's commercial and broadcast proposition, deepening its connection with fans and creating an environment where clubs can grow sustainably. Ultimately, we want to build a League that is stronger, more connected and capable of taking Indian football forward," said Yadav.