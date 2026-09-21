Karan Yadav appointed new ISL CEO

CHENNAI: The Indian Super League on Monday announced Karan Yadav as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), weeks ahead of the season opener on October 10.

According to a statement by the league, which is run by clubs, Yadav brings a combination of football roots and sports-business expertise.

His career in sport began with football in 2010, when he co-founded TheHardTackle.com, a digital football publication that he built and led as Editor-in-Chief, managing a global team of more than 50 writers and 10 editors. His career has spanned commercial strategy, sales and marketing, sports rights management, athlete management, and operations.

Most recently, Yadav served as Chief Commercial Officer at JSW Sports, where he led a ₹300-plus crore P&L across sports franchises, talent management and brand consulting. He also shaped the commercial strategy for Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, managed JSW’s kitting partnership with Team India at the 2024 Paris Olympics and played a key role in launching the Neeraj Chopra Classic, India’s first global athletics IP, in 2025.