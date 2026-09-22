AIFF & Capri Sports enter into 15-year commercial rights agreement for IWL, IWL 2

CHENNAI: Bringing an end to uncertainty over the Indian Women’s League, which was already delayed, the AIFF has signed an agreement with Capri Sports over commercial and marketing rights of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) and IWL 2 for 15 years, it stated on Tuesday.
The eight-team women’s league will begin on October 16. The IWL 2 will begin on October 23 with 20 clubs divided into four groups.
Capri Sports will lead the commercial development and marketing of the country’s top two tiers of women’s club football, working closely with the AIFF and participating clubs to build audiences, increase the visibility of clubs and players, attract brands and investment, and strengthen broadcast and digital engagement.
Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF President noted that women’s football has seen greater participation in youth and senior competitions. “The next step is to ensure that our club competitions also grow in strength and professionalism. A long-term commercial partner with the right intent can help us build on this momentum, create greater value for our clubs and players, and develop a stronger women’s football ecosystem over the next 15 years.”
M Satyanarayan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General, said, “With Capri Sports coming on board for both the IWL and IWL 2, we have an opportunity to build greater visibility for the leagues, create more interest among fans and partners, and provide a stronger platform for our clubs and players.
Jinisha Sharma, director and promoter of Capri sports, believed that the women footballers needed stronger competitions and clear pathways to grow. “Our ambition is to build the IWL and IWL 2 into aspirational and commercially sustainable platforms, strengthening clubs, developing talent, and investing in storytelling, fan engagement and on-ground experiences that bring more people, brands and investment into the game.”
More to follow...