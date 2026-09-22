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Asian Games 2026: Chetan Bhatt loses bronze medal playoff in karate

Bhatt had earlier lost 0-8 to Jordan's Mohammad Aljafari in the semifinal
Chetan Bhatt
Chetan Bhatt
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NAGOYA: India's Chetan Bhatt suffered a heartbreak as he lost to Chinese Taipei's Meng-yu Chung by Senshu after their men's Kumite 84kg bronze medal playoff ended at 1-1 at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Bhatt had earlier lost 0-8 to Jordan's Mohammad Aljafari in the semifinal to enter the bronze medal playoff at the Toyohashi Gymnasium.

Both karatekas scored one Yuko each, but Chung emerged victorious by virtue of Senshu, having scored the first point.

In karate, Senshu is awarded to the athlete who scores the first point without the opponent having scored before it and can decide the winner when the bout ends level.

Karate
Asian Games 2026
Chetan Bhatt
bronze medal playoff

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