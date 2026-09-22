Asian Games 2026: Despite changes, rowers train in old boats

NAGOYA: There is no respite for the rowers, who on Monday were shuffled from their pet events to different events two days before the competition. As reported by this newspaper, some of the rowers were not happy with what the federation and the coaches had done because until now they were training in those events for the Asian Games.

Those close to the development said that the rowers on Tuesday preferred to train on their original boats, the ones they had been training in for the last six months for the continental quadrennial event. The sudden change has caught them unawares. Besides, the athletes did not take the explanation the federation had given them for the changes made by it. A federation official on Monday said that the rowers were shifted to different boats because the competition itself was shortened to just two days from four. They said that the arrangement would benefit rowers as they don’t have to compete in more events in a short time.

The rowers reluctantly went for practice after top officials intervened and asked them to go. Even after discussions and much deliberation the players seemingly were not convinced. The developments in the past couple of days have apparently hit rowers' morale as well. It needs to be seen how they perform in the competition starting on Wednesday. The competition in rowing will begin with heats in single sculls, double sculls, men's pair, lightweight single sculls and men's four.