Asian Games 2026: Indian TT teams crash out; focus on doubles event 

CHENNAI: The Indian women’s table tennis team was in for a rude shock as it was swept away by the North Korean women’s team in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday. After surviving a scare against Singapore and beating Thailand in the round of 16, the women’s team led by Olympian Sreeja Akula was fancied to come out triumph against a North Korean team, which had no player ranked inside the top 100 of the WTT world rankings.

Sreeja Akula — No 58 — faced Kim Kung Yong (World rank 159) in the first of five scheduled singles ties and was dealt with a blow in the form of a straight-set defeat (11-7, 11-6, 11-5). Yashaswini Ghorpade, who won the decisive tie in India's 3-2 win over Thailand in the pre-quarterfinals, was expected to bring her team back into the contest but the youngster also faced straight-set defeat against Pyon Song Gyong, who is ranked almost 100 places below the Indian. In a 19-minute game, Ghorpade unfortunately could not find an opening in the three sets. India's hopes then rested on Diya Chitale's shoulders. However, a similar plotline ensued with Chitale, ranked 66th, going down to 169th-ranked Cha So Yong 0-3.

A defeat of this sort may dent their confidence ahead of their singles and doubles events in the coming days. Ghorpade and Chitale are expected to play together in the women’s doubles event. Chitale and Manush Shah — ranked World No 8 as a mixed doubles pair — will open their campaign on Wednesday against Sri Lanka’s Chanul Kulappuwawadu and Swarna Bimandee in round two of the event.