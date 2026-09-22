Clinical India thrash Sri Lanka as Harmanpreet and Co secure country's first gold at Asian Games

NAGOYA: Harmanpreet Kaur and her battle hardened peers have trotted the globe plying their trade. They know the best grounds across the world and their playing conditions. So when they reached the Korogi Athletic Park everything seemed alien to them.

The ground was a makeshift cricket ground with three sides barricaded with high baseball nets. The pitch is hybrid and the setting stunningly beautiful. The team adapted to the conditions as expected with ease. It was sunny and the sky was deep blue with the highlands in the background. There were volunteers at each crossing to guide pedestrians to the venue. There was a mix of Indian, Sri Lankan and Japanese crowd as Harmanpreet and Co went about doing what they know the best. Electing to bat, score a mammoth 216 for three in their allotted 20 overs. Sri Lanka did not last long, getting out for just 69 runs. Match itself seems too one-sided and bereft of excitement except when India batted.

Getting used to conditions is nothing new to the team. But in Japan they had to adapt to something they have not encountered earlier except the pitch. Yet they were prepared for the predicament of playing on a different kind of wicket.

Harmanpreet said as much after the victory ceremony. "We were playing on a hybrid pitch and having recently played on hybrid pitches in England, we knew that this would offer a bit more bounce" she said. "However, they didn't change the pitch. Initially, they said only the first game would be on the hybrid pitch and that we’d return to turf pitches after that. But because of the rain and weather, I think they weren't able to prepare the second set of pitches — the turf ones. So we knew hybrid pitches hold up well — they provide good bounce and good pace. And since matches were happening back-to-back, we figured the wicket might slow down a bit. That actually worked in our favour because our spinners were getting nice revs and good turn off the pitch. Even though we had never played in Japan before, we adjusted ourselves accordingly." In fact the team enjoyed every bit of what was on offer. "We enjoyed whatever was there, however it was our mindset that the faster we adapted to the situation, the better it would be for us."