Infantino open to independent FIFA governance review after backlash over failed FFE project

MEXICO CITY: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has indicated he'd be open to an independent review of its governance system and signaled a willingness to consider reforms.

Facing intense scrutiny and criticism following the failure of the “ FIFA Forward Enterprise ” (FFE) project, Infantino sent a letter on Monday outlining this proposal to all FIFA Council members and the 211 member associations ahead of the next FIFA Council meeting scheduled for Oct. 15.

“I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an external, independent assessment of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and to recommend potential improvements,” Infantino stated in his letter, which was seen by The Associated Press.

“I will propose that the Council establish a direct, structured, and time-bound consultation with the confederations and member associations on how to further strengthen FIFA’s decision-making processes,” he added.

Backlash over private investors plan

Under the FIFA Forward Enterprise concept, private investors would have purchased shares in the World Cup and other competitions.

However, the project leaked publicly sooner than Infantino had anticipated, sparking sharp criticism and creating a rift among member associations. Some of the most high-profile members — including several from European soccer body UEFA — withdrew their support for Infantino.