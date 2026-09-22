IOA chief Usha backs Games Village system, says Nagoya model should not become the norm

NAGOYA: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha on Tuesday questioned the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games organisers' decision to do away with a conventional Athletes Village, revealing that she and several other members of the event's coordination committee had objected to the idea.

Usha, one of India's most successful Asian Games athletes, said the Village was not merely about accommodation as it also brought together athletes from different countries, creating the unique atmosphere associated with a multi-sport event.

Athletes at the Aichi-Nagoya Games are being housed at different locations, with a cruise ship serving as the principal accommodation facility instead of a single purpose-built Village.

The Games organisers have cited cost and sustainability as the primary reasons for the experiment that has divided opinions.

"In fact, everybody objected. Most of the countries objected, actually... even I did," Usha said when asked about the decision not to build a traditional Games Village.

"I say that because I have travelled from 1982 until now and seen most of the villages. It is totally different from this, with the ship and everything. I think even the OCA (Olympic Council of Asia) did not want this, but somewhere or the other, they had to accept it," she added.

Usha, who was part of the coordination committee, said the Village system had been strongly defended because of the interaction it encourages among athletes. "I was a coordination committee member and most of the coordination team objected. We wanted the Village system because it is always good," she said.

"Everybody can come together, see each other and mix and mingle. That is what makes a Village so good."