Jaskirat snatches West Zone title in a black-ball cliffhanger

NEW DELHI: In a match defined by wild momentum swings and excruciating tension, Jaskirat was crowned the West Zone Delhi State 15-Red Snooker champion after pushing past Sumit Goyal in a true cliffhanger of a final frame that went right down to the final black ball.

Both cueists traded momentum throughout a thrilling affair where fortunes swung constantly. Every mistake carried heavy consequences, setting up an agonizing fifth and final frame. With the entire championship hanging on a single pot, Jaskirat showed nerves of steel on the table's last remaining ball to secure a razor-thin victory.

Jaskirat won the first frame 50-27 but Sumit made a comeback to register a 61-53 win in the next. He then sealed the next frame 68-35. With his opponent needing just one more win to lift the title, Jaskirat upped the ante and won the next two frames 60-41 and 51-46. The fifth and final frame turned out to be quite a dramatic and intense contest as Jaskirat potted the black ball to edge ahead of his opponent.

Behind the lead pair, Sunny clinched third place, while Asif finished in fourth. The prestigious tournament was held in memory of Raja Randhir Singh, former secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).