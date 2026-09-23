Asian Games 2026: Eleventh hour changes cost Indian rowers dear

NAGOYA: No adequate food for the last two days with a few claiming that they did not feel hungry to eat at all. Fallen into depression and there is no trust on the coaches they are with here at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. There are allegations of warning and threatening by federation officials. They don’t know what to do. If rowers are to be believed, their whole world has suddenly come crumbling down. The morale of the team is at the lowest. Amid all the crisis, four boats reached finals in the men's category while one women team entered the summit clash on Wednesday. The finals will be held on Thursday.

For the rowers winning a medal is like a passport to a better life. Most come from such humble background that every two years they wait for a chance to win medal that would lead to social transformation. But the rowers are apparently going through one of the toughest phases here at the Games. Last edition, which was held in 2023, India had five medals but this time only five boats managed to reach the finals.

If one of the rowers wanted to build a house and help his family dream of a better life than another was thinking about the special awards that would help him do better in life. However, their dreams came crashing down when the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) decided to tinker with the combination of the boats – not one or two but almost all boats. Something they allege has never happened before.

As reported by this newspaper first, this led to the rowers even threatening to strike. Things have turned bad to worse after not a very good qualification round for the rowers. One team even got eliminated — coxless fours. The entire team is distraught and has got into depression thereafter.

“The entire team is going through the worst moments of their lives,” said one rower. “The morale of the entire team is broken. The teams that were chosen by the selection committee have been changed completely. All of us are distraught and disappointed.”

While one bronze medallist from previous edition told this daily that their sole ambition was to change the colour of the medal. The coxless fours crashed out on Wednesday. It’s a boat that has given medals to India consistently. In that original team Babulal Yadav, Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar and Yogesh were there. On Wednesday, Yogesh and Babulal were the same while others were replaced by Saurabh Kumar and Vipul Gurde.

“We had given the coach an assurance that we would get a medal if original team is retained. However, he said, do it in this combination,” said one of the rowers.

What seems to be most baffling is the changing of the boat two days before the event. Like one coach pointed out, changing crew at the last moment is not the right thing to do because the rowers have to adjust with weight and balance. In case of more than one rower the team has to have the right coordination.