Asian Games 2026: India skeet shooters clinch bronze in team event; Manu finishes 5th

NAGOYA: Indian shooters -- Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- won a team bronze medal in the women's skeet event at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Nagoya. However, women pistol shooters missed out on a medal with double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker finishing fifth in the women's 10 air pistol.

The skeet medal was the shooters' collective effort over the last three days of qualification stage. After last 25 shots of qualification round, which was held on Wednesday, the trio finished with a combined tally of 331. That was enough for third spot. China captured gold with an impressive tally of 357 which is a Games record while Kazakhstan won silver.

Both Raiza and Parinaaz had a tally of 111 in the qualifiers, which helped them qualify for the eight-woman final. Maheshwari had a tally of 109 and just missed out.

Meanwhile, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was the lone Indian from the men's skeet section to qualify for the finals.

In the women's 10m air pistol, Manu was the only shooter from India to qualify for the eight-woman finals. Esha Singh finished 15th while Suruchi Singh finished a distant 26th.

South Korea's Gaeun Choo won the gold medal with a tally of 246.3, which was a Games Record. China's Yiyao bagged silver with a tally of 241.3 while Ranxin Jiang, also of China, fetched bronze. Manu was eliminated after a tame shot, finishing with a tally of 181.1