Asian Games 2026: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches silver medal in women's 49kg event

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women's 49kg event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday, finally completing her medal collection.

The elusive Asian Games silver adds to Chanu's Olympic silver, three World Championship medals, including a gold, multiple Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Championships titles and an Asian Championships bronze.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist totalled 198kg, lifting 88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk to claim India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari won bronze in 1998.

Two-time world champion Ri Song Gum of North Korea 215kg (94kg+121kg) lived up to expectations, winning the gold with a record-breaking performance to complete a hat-trick of Asian Games titles.

Chanu opened with 83kg in the snatch before successfully clearing 85kg and 87kg with her next two attempts, finishing the first half of the competition in third place.

She then produced a best lift of 111kg in the clean and jerk to finally put an Asian Games medal to her name after two previous near-misses.

(With inputs from PTI)