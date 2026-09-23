Jay Meena assures India’s first-ever Asian Games soft tennis medal

Jay Meena assured India of its first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis after advancing to the men’s singles semi-finals at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Games.

Meena defeated the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in a thrilling quarter-final to book his place in the last four.

The Indian player won the contest with a scoreline of 0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5, overcoming a tough challenge from his Filipino opponent.

With all semi-finalists guaranteed a medal in soft tennis, Meena’s qualification assured India its maiden Asian Games medal in the sport.

Meena will now compete in the semi-finals as he aims to continue his historic campaign and secure a place in the gold medal match.

Meanwhile, two-Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker advanced to the women's 10m air pistol individual final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, leading India's strong showing across shooting, rowing and canoe sprint events on Wednesday.

Bhaker secured her place in the final after a strong qualification performance, while fellow Indian shooters Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh missed out on a spot in the medal round.

In rowing, Balraj Panwar qualified for the men's single sculls final after finishing third in his heat with a time of 6:52.84 seconds. He finished fourth overall across the two heats to book his place in Final A.