Red Bull confirms Isack Hadjar to stay as Verstappen's F1 teammate in 2027

BAKU: Isack Hadjar is staying with Red Bull as Max Verstappen's teammate for 2027 after the team extended his contract.

The confirmation Wednesday comes as Hadjar prepares to return to action at this week's Azerbaijan Grand Prix after missing three Formula 1 rounds with a wrist injury.

"The period since his injury has been a difficult one for Isack, but this extension is a testament to how much we believe in him and we can't wait to see him back out on track," Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said.

The French driver is eighth in the standings despite his absence. He's been consistent, placing in the top six in each of his last seven races, but has rarely been able to challenge four-time champion Verstappen's pace.

Mekies said Hadjar had been "superb on and off track" since moving up from Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls after a strong rookie season in 2025, "which made extending his contract an easy decision".

That means Verstappen will have the same teammate for a second season, the first time that's happened since Sergio Perez was dropped at the end of 2024. Red Bull dropped Liam Lawson after two races in 2025 and Yuki Tsunoda replaced him but was dropped at the end of the year.

"From the moment I signed, I set out to dedicate myself to the team, and with the support of Laurent and everyone in (Red Bull headquarters at) Milton Keynes, I've been able to justify the faith they've had in me," Hadjar said.