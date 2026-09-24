Asian Games 2026: Roshibina bags silver in women's 60kg wushu, third medal on trot

Named to the team only on September 10 after original choice Divyanshi suffered an ACL injury, Naorem Roshibina Devi had little time to prepare but still won her third consecutive Asian Games medal, taking silver after losing to Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's 60kg wushu final here on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Roshibina lost 0-2 in the final bout with all the five judges giving unanimous 5-0 decisions in favour of the Chinese player in both the rounds of two minute each at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.

Xiaoyu dominated the first round with the scores of five judges reading 6-2, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, 8-2 in her favour.

The relentless Chinese player was even better in the second and final round with 10-2, 8-3, 7-3, 7-3, 6-1 scores in her favour from the five judges.

Roshibina, who had won a silver in the last edition and a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games, could not counter here opponent's aggression and technical superiority, especially the side-kicks from the Chinese player.

The Indian remained subdued for most part of the bout.

"I have won silver earlier and this time also, I could win only silver. I could not give the gold medal to the Indian people. I could not give what everyone wanted," Roshibina said after the bout.