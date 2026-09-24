Asian Games are a proving ground for young athletes, from skateboarding to esports to swimming

NAGOYA, Japan: Kamus Wong is a 12-year-old skateboarder from Hong Kong at the Asian Games. She has no illusions of being ready yet for the Olympics.

“I hope, but like — I need to skate better because now I don’t think I skate good enough to go to the Olympics,” she said Thursday. "So I need the training, and like training really hard.”

Here's the thing: Wong isn't even the youngest competitor at the two-week Asian Games. That goes to Yuki Kurihara, an 11-year-old Japanese in esports. And they both make Yu Zidi, the 13-year-old Chinese swimmer who has won three gold medals, look like an old timer. In fact, Yu turns 14 in October.

The Asian Games, similar to the Pan Am Games in the Americas, are a proving ground for young athletes.

Shin Ohashi, a 17-year-old Japanese breaststroker, set a world record on Thursday about the same time Wong was skateboarding. He'll be a threat at the Los Angeles Olympics in two years. And at 17, he's absolutely ancient.

Wong's role model is Sky Brown, who won a bronze medal at 13 for Britain in the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed until 2021 by the pandemic. She landed another bronze medal two years ago in the Paris Olympics.

“I like her style and she’s really happy and she skates really good and fast," Wong said of Brown.

Wong, who would be in school if she wasn't competing in Japan, said she started skating about six years ago.

The upside of skateboarding, Wong said, is landing her tricks.

The downside? It's easy to guess.

"If I fall really hard — hurts really much," she said. “But sometimes I’m really happy if I land a trick and it’s really fun skateboarding. Sometimes.”