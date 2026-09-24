Five days, no gold: India's shooting struggles deepen at Asian Games

NAGOYA: India's shooting struggles at the Asian Games deepened on Thursday as the men's 10m air pistol team, which is traditionally one of the country's strongest disciplines, drew a blank here.

Kamaljeet, Aakash Bhardwaj and Kedarling Uchaganve all missed the eight-shooter final, leaving India empty-handed in an event in which the nation was expected to challenge for a medal.

Kamaljeet came agonisingly close, finishing ninth with 580 -- just one point short of the qualification mark -- while Bhardwaj shot 579 to finish 11th.

Kedarling endured a nightmare outing, finishing 35th with 568.

India's combined score of 1727 was enough for fourth place, but Japan, who had trailed for much of the competition, seized their opportunity when Kedarling's scores began to dip sharply and surged into the bronze-medal position with 1730.

It was another disappointing day for an Indian contingent that has now completed five days of shooting without a gold medal -- an unusual drought for the Asian powerhouse even though four silver and three bronze medals have been secured by it.

The result came a day after India's star-studded women's 10m air pistol team of double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker and World Cup gold-medallists Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh also failed to make the final.

The back-to-back disappointments have dealt a significant blow to India's hopes of matching its record haul of 22 shooting medals, including seven gold, at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.