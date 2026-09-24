French authorities investigate online racial abuse aimed at French judo star Teddy Riner

PARIS: French authorities are investigating online racial abuse aimed at French judo star Teddy Riner after he expressed concern about the rise of the far right.

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office posted a brief statement on Instagram on Wednesday about “racist insults and cyber-harassment targeting a French athlete,” along with a picture of the multiple Olympic and world champion Riner competing. The Central Office for the Fight Against Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes, known as OCLCH, will lead the investigation.

Last week, Riner was interviewed by French sports television show Stade 2 and said he was “freaked out” by the rise of extremism. Asked if he meant “on both sides” — meaning the far left and far right — Riner replied “the far right.”

He added: “So, yes, that’s what’s worrying me more than my shoulder," in reference to a troublesome right shoulder injury.

“Following my remarks on September 16, numerous tweets, posts, comments, and messages of a hateful or racist nature directed at me have circulated on social media,” Riner posted Thursday on X.

The French presidential election is being held next year. In March, France’s far right made gains in the first round of municipal elections.

Riner re-joined Paris Saint-Germain’s judo club on a contract until 2028. PSG expressed its full support for Riner.

“Racist insults and hateful messages targeting Teddy Riner are unacceptable,” PSG posted on X. “They have no place on social media, in sport, or in our society.”

Riner wants to end his stellar career with a fourth individual Olympic gold medal at the Los Angeles Games in 2028. The 2.04-meter (6-foot-8) heavyweight will be 39 years old then and, if he qualifies, it would be his sixth and final Olympics.

The 11-time world champion was ruled out of next month’s worlds in Baku, however, due to the lingering shoulder problem.