Samba magic dazzles Kochi in 7-goal thriller

KOCHI: It was a blissful evening in Kochi. Hours before kickoff, fans began trooping into the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium and the roads and the adjacent metro station were flooded with yellow and blue jerseys.

If anything, the clock appeared to have been turned back for many fans to witness a match of their dreams: Brazilian legends Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and their celebrated teammates lining up against India’s own I M Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia. Any 90s kid would perhaps have wished to put on these jerseys and be at the iconic venue to soak in the magic of the beautiful game. After the ISL break, Kochi had come alive again with quality football.

Inside, the 40,000-seater Kaloor stadium — despite an inadequate promotion of the ‘Return of the Titans’ exhibition match — was filled more than half. While the fans of Blue Tigers took their seats in allegiance with Indian All Stars, the stands also sparkled with the famed yellow of the Little Canaries. Accompanied by the beat of drums and the buzz of vuvuzelas, chants for Vijayan and Ronaldinho rang around the stadium. And by 7.30 pm, it was ‘Samba’ time, with the unmatched rhythm of Latin American football on display before an eager audience.

Both teams began on an attacking note, with Indian forwards pressing against the Brazilian defence. While India’s C K Vineeth’s stunning shot on the run missed the post early on, Ronaldinho failed to score off a freekick from outside the box. In the 14th minute, Vineeth did the unthinkable with a cool finish — India took the lead against the ‘five-time world champions’!