Asian Games 2026: Days after long-time personal coach's demise, paddler Diya clinches bronze

CHENNAI: “HIS name is Peter Engel, but he was always an angel. I don't think there can be anyone like him.” After a long day of table tennis at the Sky Hall in Toyota, paddler Diya Chitale tried to hold back her tears while talking about the demise of her personal coach Peter Engel from Germany.

Every athlete hopes to have a good first few days to help them for the rest of the event. For Diya, it was anything but. On day one of the table tennis team event on September 20, Diya learnt of her coach’s demise. Engel, with whom Diya was closely associated since 2015, died after prolonged illness just days before the Asian Games had begun. That news hit Diya hard. But before the news reached her, Parag Chitale, her father and sports management professional, was contemplating on how to break it to her. “She was very very attached to Peter Engel and we were wondering how to tell her because we were not too sure how she would take it and she's alone there,” he told this daily. As luck would have it, Diya got to know about it through an Indian team player.

The first few days on the table were not the easiest. The Indian women's team was knocked out by lower-ranked North Korea on Tuesday. But Diya knew she had to turn up and perform. Pairing with Manush Shah, she went on to win the bronze medal in the mixed doubles event, after beating World No 4 pair Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the quarterfinals on Friday. Later in the day, Diya and Manush were swept 4-0 by World No 1 pair of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.