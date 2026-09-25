Asian Games 2026: How Gulveer won silver in 'tactical' 10,000m final

Gulveer is right now the most consistent runner. Every stride he takes on the track is producing magic. He is among elite runners in the world and in the last few years he has created and recreated national records for fun – in 5000m, 10000m, 25k and half marathon. He topped all these personal milestones with two historic Commonwealth Games medals – silver in 10k and bronze in 5k beating an elite field. The last 10 laps are when the athletes start kicking in.

Gulveer had won bronze last time and this time he wanted to change the colour. He had been training with Scott Simmons at Colorado Springs in the US and that has worked. When in India, he prefers to train at the Anju Bobby George Academy in Bengaluru.

Scott Simmons broke down the race quite beautifully. “If they had run a 27-minute race, Gulveer would have probably won gold,” he said. But Birhanu Balew of Bahrain (who finished with a timing of 28:27.51s) was too good. “The last 200 metres he just ran like a sprinter and finished the last lap in about 55 seconds,” Simmons said.

Overall, the race overall was slow but the American didn't mind. “He has a very long menu,” he said. Gulveer will run the 1500m heat and final and then in the 5000m. First, the it was the Japanese who set the tone in front of the home crowd, but later, the two Bahrainis picked up some pace again later and they got back to 67-68sec a lap race and in the last two kilometre timing came down to 65-64, which Scott believed was solid.

However, it's not the race alone that establishes Gulveer as one of the greatest long distance runners in the country but it's his consistency.

Catching Balew in the last few yards is impossible because he is fast in short distance. The finishing touch is sublime. “Because Balew is the Diamond League champion in 5000m. He destroyed the field” said Simmons. The coach said that they were concentrating on the Commonwealth and Asian Games. He is looking forward to the next two events – 1500m and the 5000m.

Meanwhile, In women’s shot put, Manpreet Kaur ended her 12-year-wait. The Haryana thrower managed to throw 17.17m. She finished behind China’s Jiayouan Song (gold) and ahead of Zhang Linru (silver).