Asian Games 2026: Joshna-Velavan pair, Abhay & Anahat enter semifinals, assure medal

CHENNAI: Joshna Chinappa has scripted her career with a plethora of accolades. The 40-year-old from Chennai on Thursday added another Asian Games medal to her cabinet when she and Velavan Senthilkumar beat the Philippine pair of David Pelino and Jemica Arybado to enter the semifinals of the mixed doubles event of Asian Games on Friday.

The duo will face the Hong Kong pair of World No 40 Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong in Saturday’s semifinals.

Meanwhile, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh also enter the semifinals of the singles event, in their pursuit for gold and a spot in the LA Olympics 2028. However, Veer Chotrani was stunned by Pakistani Irfan Muhammad 3-1.

After the match, coaches, and players from both teams shook each others' hands, just like their hockey counterparts.