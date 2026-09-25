Asian Games: Suruchi-Kamaljeet storm into mixed team finals with record show

NAGOYA: India pistol shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet produced a record-equalling performance to storm into the finals of the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Aichi Prefectural Shooting Gallery in Nagoya on Friday.

The Haryana duo returned with a combined tally of 587, equalling the current Asian Record -- posted by Indian combination of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary in the ISSF World Cup in Osijek (Croatia) in 2021.

Given that both the pistol shooters had missed out on finals in the individual events, they will be hoping to convert this effort into something more substantial -- a medal, preferably a gold.

India shooters have won four silver and four bronze medals so far in the ongoing edition of the Games so far.

Unlike the individual events, where eight shooters fight for medals in the final stage, there will be just four pairs at the same stage.

Iran, South Korea and Indonesia are the other three teams who'll be competing in the finals.

Kamaljeet was included in the mixed team event in the last minute following the men's performances in the individual category (10m pistol) on Thursday. He had narrowly missed out on the finals after finishing ninth.

When the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the sport in the country, had announced the team prior to the Games, they had proposed Kedarling B Uchaganve and Suruchi for this event.

Kedarling had finished a distant 35th in the individual event.