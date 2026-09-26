Asian Games 2026: Tilottama, Vidarsa and Ashi capture team silver in 50m rifle 3P

NAGOYA: India women's rifle shooters -- Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa K Vinod and Ashi Chouksey -- captured the silver medal in the women's rifle 3 positions team event in Nagoya on Saturday.



Tilottama and Vidarsa also qualified for the eight-woman finals while Chouksey just missed out. The team medals are determined after by the shooters' combined scores in the qualification stage. Tilottama was best out of the Indians, shooting 590 to advance to finals as third-best qualifier. Vidarsa, who had also won the team event in the women's 10m air rifle, shot 588 to advance to the final as fifth-best qualifier. Chouksey hit 585 to finish 15th.



The Indian trio had a combined tally of 1763 in the qualification stage. China, meanwhile, equalled the Asian Record to capture the gold. Kazakhstan won bronze with 1754.



Jiayu Han, Liyuan Zhang and Wang Zifei finished as 1, 2 and 4 respectively in the qualification stage. Jiayu also equalled the individual Asian Record after shooting 594. Wang missed out on the final berth as only two shooters from a particular country are eligible for the finals.