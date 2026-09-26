ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC to take on SC Delhi in opening match

CHENNAI: BENGALURU FC will take on Sporting Club Delhi at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the opening match of the club-run Indian Super League on October 10, the league announced in its phase 1 schedule on Saturday.

Phase 1 of matches are scheduled from October to January 17 2027.

The opening day, which falls on a Saturday, is set to be a double-header. FC Goa will face Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda Stadium later in the day. 53 of the 78 Phase 1 matches (68%) scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. Matches of the 13-team-league will primarily be played at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM IST.

This season will see matches take place in Manipur, with NorthEast United FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal, on November 24. This is after the two-week long international break in November.

Meanwhile, the defending champions East Bengal FC will begin their title defence on Sunday, October 18, when they face Churchill Brothers at the Fatorda Stadium at 5:00 PM. East Bengal FC will be absent from Game Week 1 due to their AFC commitments.

The Kolkata Derby, one of the most iconic fixtures in Asian football, will be played on Sunday, 29 November 2026, with East Bengal FC hosting Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 7:30 PM IST.