Kerala Blasters set for ownership change; Dubai consortium to buy stake from Magnum Sports

KOCHI: As the new season is just around the corner, Kerala Blasters FC is finally ready for the much-anticipated ownership change. After long speculation and confusion regarding the change in command at the club, sources confirm that the club is getting ready to be taken over by a consortium closer to the Royal family of the United Arab Emirates, and the announcement is expected to be made official by Monday.

There have been certain indications in the past week that Dubai-based companies are getting to an agreement with the club, which is in the final stages. This will be a takeover from Hyderabad-based Magnum Sports, backed by its chairman Nikhil B Nimmagadda and other shareholders, which has been in charge of the club since 2016. The owners had been looking forward to selling the club for the past few years, citing huge financial difficulties in club operations. Further details of the transfer will be officially confirmed in the coming days.

At the same time, amidst the speculations of shifting the club's base to Calicut or Malappuram, the sources related to the club also confirm that KBFC will continue in Kochi with Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium as their home turf for the upcoming season.

With the fixtures released today, Blasters will face Inter Kashi FC in their opening match of the season on October 11. While caught amidst the ownership transfers, the club has not begun any of its pre-season activities yet. While the captain, Adrain Luna, who had been loaned out due to the club's financial constraints last season, is expected to stay with the club, decisions on major transfers for the season are still awaited.